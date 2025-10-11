$41.510.00
Saw each other two weeks ago: scandalous blogger Slobozhenko reacted to the death of crypto-entrepreneur Hanich

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Oleksandr Slobozhenko commented on the death of 32-year-old blogger-entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich, whom he considered a "leader and true professional." Hanich was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound to the head; police are considering the version of suicide due to financial difficulties.

Saw each other two weeks ago: scandalous blogger Slobozhenko reacted to the death of crypto-entrepreneur Hanich

Scandalous blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko reacted to the death of 32-year-old blogger-entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich and noted that he considered the deceased "a leader and a true professional in his field," UNN reports.

We met, literally, two weeks ago, I can't believe it's true. One of the few in this... crypto market whom I considered a leader and a true professional in his field. Rest in peace, Kostyan" 

- Slobozhenko wrote in a story.

Earlier

In Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger-entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. Police are considering the suicide version due to financial difficulties; a registered weapon was found nearby.

Reference

Oleksandr Slobozhenko is a Ukrainian blogger who was the subject of journalistic investigations.

It is known that Slobozhenko is suspected of tax evasion of over UAH 200 million and legalization of property obtained through criminal means. According to the investigation, from 2020 to 2023, he could have received unjustified profits in cryptocurrency totaling over one billion hryvnias, running an unregistered business in the field of internet traffic arbitrage. The funds were converted into cryptocurrency, withdrawn through exchangers, and subsequently invested in premium real estate and cars registered to close associates.

In April, Slobozhenko stated that he was paying off his debt and transferred 20 million in aid to the Defense Forces.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Kyiv