Last night, the saratov refinery was attacked again. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

This is not the first attack on a strategic facility that plays a key role in russia's fuel infrastructure.

The enterprise is capable of refining up to 7 million tons of oil annually, providing fuel for a significant part of the domestic market and military needs. Its importance for the army can be traced back to the Second World War, when the refinery was an important logistics hub.

Recall

This night in the russian city of engels, around 4 a.m., explosions were recorded in the air near the airfield.

