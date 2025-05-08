$41.440.02
Broadcast
SAP wants to confiscate part of the elite apartment of the family of the Minister of Agrarian Policy Koval - SAP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6028 views

SAP has filed a lawsuit to recover a part of the apartment of a relative of Minister Koval worth more than UAH 9.3 million to state ownership. The sources of funds for the purchase of the apartment have not been confirmed.

SAP wants to confiscate part of the elite apartment of the family of the Minister of Agrarian Policy Koval - SAP

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit in court to recover part of the property of a relative of the current Minister of Agrarian Policy, Vitaliy Koval, to state ownership. We are talking about an apartment in an elite residential complex in Kyiv worth more than 9.3 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP press service, writes UNN.

According to law enforcement officials, the official's relative purchased an apartment with an area of over 170 m2 in one of the elite residential complexes in the city of Kyiv in 2021 for a total cost of 300 thousand dollars. Since 2023, Minister Koval has started including this object in his declaration as the place of residence of his family and the object of his wife's lease.

However, prosecutors believe that the official's family used the housing long before the official lease was оформлено, and the sources of funds for its purchase have not been confirmed. 

The official denied his and his wife's material involvement in the acquisition of this object. An analysis of the relative's income and expenses revealed a partial impossibility to acquire this real estate object at the expense of legal income. The version put forward by her about receiving a loan in the amount of almost 5.5 million UAH was refuted by the evidence obtained

- noted in SAP.

Given this, the SAP prosecutor wants to recover part of the apartment or its value, which currently amounts to more than UAH 9.3 million, to the state through the court.

Let us remind you

Vitaliy Koval was appointed to the position of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food on September 5, 2024. Previously, he headed the Rivne Regional Administration for four years, and then the State Property Fund for almost a year.

After Koval's transfer to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ivanna Smachylo took his place in the State Property Fund. As known, they have a long-standing relationship. It was Koval who brought her to the Fund and formed his personnel reserve there from trusted and trusted persons who went through the difficult path of managing the region with him.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Vitaliy Koval
Kyiv
