Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
September 7, 06:34 AM • 12858 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 23626 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 45048 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 61260 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 90284 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 75967 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 51337 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55333 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73998 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36993 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.3m/s
44%
755mm
Popular news
Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv communitySeptember 7, 05:29 AM • 6418 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacksSeptember 7, 06:20 AM • 4382 views
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.September 7, 06:46 AM • 6798 views
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 08:05 AM • 8290 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 5610 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 90276 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 75962 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73997 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 53097 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 75575 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 5620 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 17787 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 50615 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 105449 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 47832 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
E-6 Mercury

Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Scott Bessent stated his readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including secondary ones on oil. This is possible with the solidarity of European partners.

Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support

US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that the United States is ready to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, but this requires the solidarity of European partners. He emphasized that new secondary sanctions on Russian oil could destroy the Russian economy, writes UNN with reference to a post by The New York Times journalist Alan Rappeport.

Details

We are ready to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us

- the journalist quoted Bessent.

Also, as stated, the US Treasury Secretary added that "further secondary sanctions and tariffs for countries buying Russian oil will lead the Russian economy to a complete collapse and bring Putin to the negotiating table."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine would have terrible consequences if it did not stop. He noted that the US would help resolve the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump prepares for a non-public visit to South Korea, where he plans to meet with the Chinese leader07.09.25, 03:10 • 4368 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
The New York Times
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine