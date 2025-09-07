Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support

US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that the United States is ready to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, but this requires the solidarity of European partners. He emphasized that new secondary sanctions on Russian oil could destroy the Russian economy, writes UNN with reference to a post by The New York Times journalist Alan Rappeport.

Details

We are ready to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to follow us - the journalist quoted Bessent.

Also, as stated, the US Treasury Secretary added that "further secondary sanctions and tariffs for countries buying Russian oil will lead the Russian economy to a complete collapse and bring Putin to the negotiating table."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine would have terrible consequences if it did not stop. He noted that the US would help resolve the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump prepares for a non-public visit to South Korea, where he plans to meet with the Chinese leader