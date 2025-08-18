Salaries of primary and emergency medicine doctors to be increased to 35 thousand hryvnias - Svyrydenko

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 21061 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 29160 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 22876 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 42891 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 60307 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 111028 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 145971 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91206 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88391 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68414 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 24338 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 27822 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 27390 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 14822 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 13941 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 664 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 14186 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 21062 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 29164 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 111030 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Child
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 40643 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 35073 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 70218 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 58531 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 125739 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Shahed-136
Oil
KAB-500

Salaries of primary and emergency medicine doctors to be increased to 35 thousand hryvnias - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced an increase in salaries for primary and emergency medicine doctors to 35 thousand hryvnias. The government also plans to introduce annual medical examinations for Ukrainians under 40 years old starting from 2026.

Salaries of primary and emergency medicine doctors to be increased to 35 thousand hryvnias - Svyrydenko

Doctors in primary and emergency medicine will have their salaries increased to 35,000 hryvnias. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during the presentation of the government's action program, UNN reports.

Details

Medical workers' salaries are being increased to 35,000 hryvnias. This applies to doctors in primary and emergency medicine.

- Svyrydenko said.

She added that starting from 2026, the government plans to launch annual scheduled medical examinations for Ukrainians under 40 years old.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Program of Action for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.

Ukraine's defense will be ensured: the government promises at least $5 billion for defense in 202618.08.25, 13:26 • 574 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsHealthFinance
Hryvnia
Yulia Svyrydenko
European Union
Ukraine