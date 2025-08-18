Salaries of primary and emergency medicine doctors to be increased to 35 thousand hryvnias - Svyrydenko

Doctors in primary and emergency medicine will have their salaries increased to 35,000 hryvnias. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during the presentation of the government's action program, UNN reports.

Details

Medical workers' salaries are being increased to 35,000 hryvnias. This applies to doctors in primary and emergency medicine. - Svyrydenko said.

She added that starting from 2026, the government plans to launch annual scheduled medical examinations for Ukrainians under 40 years old.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Program of Action for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.

