Salaries of primary and emergency medicine doctors to be increased to 35 thousand hryvnias - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced an increase in salaries for primary and emergency medicine doctors to 35 thousand hryvnias. The government also plans to introduce annual medical examinations for Ukrainians under 40 years old starting from 2026.
Doctors in primary and emergency medicine will have their salaries increased to 35,000 hryvnias. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during the presentation of the government's action program, UNN reports.
Details
Medical workers' salaries are being increased to 35,000 hryvnias. This applies to doctors in primary and emergency medicine.
She added that starting from 2026, the government plans to launch annual scheduled medical examinations for Ukrainians under 40 years old.
Addition
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Program of Action for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.
