Agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage at a railway junction in the city of Oryol, destroying critical equipment of a VL80 freight electric locomotive. The equipment was completely disabled by arson, causing a disruption in the logistics system of the occupation forces. The partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The destroyed VL80 series locomotive served as the main traction unit for moving multi-ton military echelons. This particular unit was actively used by the enemy to transport armored vehicles, ammunition, and fuel from Russia's rear regions to the front to reinforce the group operating in the Sumy direction. Disabling such an electric locomotive creates significant delays in the schedule of resource delivery, as finding and replacing specific traction rolling stock requires considerable time.

Representatives of "ATESH" emphasize that such actions aim to maximally disorganize the rear support of the invaders. While the Russian command tries to restore the operation of the junction, equipment and shells will not reach the combat units on time, which directly affects the enemy's ability to conduct offensive operations.

The VL80 is the "workhorse" of Russian railways, a heavy hauler used to transport multi-ton military echelons. - the partisans stated.

