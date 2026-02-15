$42.990.00
M270 (MLRS)

Saboteurs of the "ATESH" movement disabled a main-line electric locomotive in the Russian city of Oryol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage at a railway junction in Oryol, destroying the equipment of a VL80 electric locomotive. This caused a disruption in the logistics of the occupation forces, who used the locomotive to transport military echelons.

Saboteurs of the "ATESH" movement disabled a main-line electric locomotive in the Russian city of Oryol

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage at a railway junction in the city of Oryol, destroying critical equipment of a VL80 freight electric locomotive. The equipment was completely disabled by arson, causing a disruption in the logistics system of the occupation forces. The partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The destroyed VL80 series locomotive served as the main traction unit for moving multi-ton military echelons. This particular unit was actively used by the enemy to transport armored vehicles, ammunition, and fuel from Russia's rear regions to the front to reinforce the group operating in the Sumy direction. Disabling such an electric locomotive creates significant delays in the schedule of resource delivery, as finding and replacing specific traction rolling stock requires considerable time.

Representatives of "ATESH" emphasize that such actions aim to maximally disorganize the rear support of the invaders. While the Russian command tries to restore the operation of the junction, equipment and shells will not reach the combat units on time, which directly affects the enemy's ability to conduct offensive operations.

The VL80 is the "workhorse" of Russian railways, a heavy hauler used to transport multi-ton military echelons.

- the partisans stated.

