Rybakina wins Australian Open: Sabalenka loses in final after defeating Svitolina
Kyiv • UNN
Kazakhstani representative Elena Rybakina defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who eliminated Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina in the tournament's semifinals, in the Australian Open final and won her first Australian Open title. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
Rybakina won with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and claimed her second major trophy after Wimbledon 2022.
"It's hard to find words, but I want to congratulate Aryna on her amazing results over the past few years... I hope we will play together in many more finals. I want to thank you guys for the incredible atmosphere. Your support helped us keep going. Thank you, Kazakhstan. I really felt the support from that corner," Rybakina said.
Recall
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina lost to Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-2, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals. Sabalenka reached her eighth Grand Slam final.