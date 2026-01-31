$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 7764 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 10196 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 9850 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12357 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 8900 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23713 views
Ukraine and Russia came "very close to a deal" - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42848 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46359 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29054 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Publications
Rybakina wins Australian Open: Sabalenka loses in final after defeating Svitolina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan claimed her first Australian Open title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Sabalenka had previously eliminated Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina in the semifinals.

Rybakina wins Australian Open: Sabalenka loses in final after defeating Svitolina

Kazakhstani representative Elena Rybakina defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who eliminated Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina in the tournament's semifinals, in the Australian Open final and won her first Australian Open title. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Rybakina won with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and claimed her second major trophy after Wimbledon 2022.

"It's hard to find words, but I want to congratulate Aryna on her amazing results over the past few years... I hope we will play together in many more finals. I want to thank you guys for the incredible atmosphere. Your support helped us keep going. Thank you, Kazakhstan. I really felt the support from that corner," Rybakina said.

Recall

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina lost to Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6-2, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals. Sabalenka reached her eighth Grand Slam final.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Reuters
Kazakhstan