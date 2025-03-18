Rutte "fully believes" in Trump's ability to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine because he "knows Putin"
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes in Trump's ability to reach a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine. He thinks it's great that Ukraine and the US have agreed on a ceasefire proposal.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte "fully believes" in President Donald Trump's ability to reach a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine, he told CNN ahead of the US president's planned conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today, UNN writes.
Details
Rutte added that he thinks it is "wonderful" that Ukrainian and American representatives in Saudi Arabia last week agreed on a ceasefire proposal.
The NATO Secretary General said that he does not think that Trump trusts Putin too much.
"He knows President Putin very well from his first term, so he knows how he should make sure that he can reach an agreement," Rutte said.
