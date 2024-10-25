Russia's war against Ukraine: Scholz calls for India's mediation
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, supported India's mediation in resolving the war in Ukraine. Scholz emphasized the importance of preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and the need for a just peace.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke in favor of a political settlement in the Russian war in Ukraine and supported India's mediation. The head of the German government spoke at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, October 25, where he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UNN reports with reference to DW.
"Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine affects Germany and India in many ways. No one can turn a blind eye to this conflict. That is why I strongly urge India to advocate for a lasting and just peace," Scholz said.
Scholz explained why Ukraine cannot yet become a member of NATO24.10.24, 21:38 • 42425 views
He added that he welcomed India's willingness "to use its strong ties with all parties to contribute to a political solution to the conflict.
Berlin supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.
"This war, which has been raging for so long and has claimed so many victims, must finally end. The integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be preserved. This is what we stand for," Scholz summarized.
As AP stated, so far, Modi has avoided condemning Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and emphasized a peaceful settlement.
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit with Modi24.09.24, 02:50 • 21933 views