Zelenskyy discusses implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit with Modi

During his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, they discussed further cooperation and the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

This is the third bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year. We are dynamically developing our relations. We are working together to strengthen cooperation in various fields, - Zelensky wrote.

Details

The Head of State informed that the parties had focused on the enhancement of interaction at the international platforms, particularly the UN and the G-20, as well as the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparation for the second Peace Summit.

"We discussed the available opportunities in detail," Zelensky added.

He thanked India for its clear support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

