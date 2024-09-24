Zelenskyy discusses implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit with Modi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115758 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188246 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148287 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149735 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112297 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182471 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34500 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 34512 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 61792 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58174 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 35087 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197969 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147442 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151171 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142221 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158774 views
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit with Modi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21903 views

President Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Modi in the United States. The two discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the second Peace Summit, and enhanced cooperation in various areas.

During his working visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, they discussed further cooperation and the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

This is the third bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year. We are dynamically developing our relations. We are working together to strengthen cooperation in various fields,

- Zelensky wrote.

Details

The Head of State informed that the parties had focused on the enhancement of interaction at the international platforms, particularly the UN and the G-20, as well as the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparation for the second Peace Summit.

"We discussed the available opportunities in detail," Zelensky added.

He thanked India for its clear support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy meets with members of the U.S. Congress, discusses Ukraine's Victory Plan24.09.24, 01:58 • 21391 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-nationsUnited Nations
indiaIndia
narendra-modiNarendra Modi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

