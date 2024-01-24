Russia's third strike in Kharkiv in 24 hours: number of wounded rises to 8

The number of wounded as a result of the third strike in Kharkiv over the past 24 hours increased to 8, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov said late on January 23, UNN reports.

The number of wounded increased to eight. The condition of the three hospitalized is assessed as moderate. Other injured - acute stress reaction, light condition - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles from the territory of Russian Belgorod.

Addendum

According to police, on January 23, around 22:00, Russians fired on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv for the third time in a day. They fired with S-300 missiles. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and an educational institution were damaged. A 4-year-old child is among the victims.