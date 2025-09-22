Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damaged

Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts, including damage to a communication tower, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region has once again endured a difficult night. The enemy attacked the region with attack drones," Kalashnyk noted. "We are recording the consequences in five districts of the region."

According to him:

in Boryspil district, a fire in a private house was extinguished. Five more houses were damaged. Windows were blown out in a four-story building. Cars were damaged. The head of the Regional Military Administration stated: "In the most affected house, a tragedy was avoided thanks to the fact that the whole family went down to the basement in time and remained unharmed. The favorite pet - a domestic cat - also managed to escape";

in Obukhiv district, windows were damaged in an uninhabited residential multi-story building;

in Fastiv district, a fire in a private house was extinguished;

in Vyshhorod district, a forest fire was extinguished;

in Brovary district, according to Kalashnyk, "a communication tower was damaged."

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, no critical infrastructure facilities were hit. "Unfortunately, one person was injured. A man born in 1993 was diagnosed with a blind shrapnel wound to the shoulder. All necessary medical care is being provided. Treatment will be outpatient," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

Man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy UAV attack in Kyiv region - OVA