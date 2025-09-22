$41.250.00
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 17032 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 15000 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 22920 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 18358 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 30436 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 46101 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55319 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60991 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57488 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts, a communication tower was damaged. One person sustained a blind shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damaged

Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts, including damage to a communication tower, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region has once again endured a difficult night. The enemy attacked the region with attack drones," Kalashnyk noted. "We are recording the consequences in five districts of the region."

According to him:

  • in Boryspil district, a fire in a private house was extinguished. Five more houses were damaged. Windows were blown out in a four-story building. Cars were damaged. The head of the Regional Military Administration stated: "In the most affected house, a tragedy was avoided thanks to the fact that the whole family went down to the basement in time and remained unharmed. The favorite pet - a domestic cat - also managed to escape";
    • in Obukhiv district, windows were damaged in an uninhabited residential multi-story building;
      • in Fastiv district, a fire in a private house was extinguished;
        • in Vyshhorod district, a forest fire was extinguished;
          • in Brovary district, according to Kalashnyk, "a communication tower was damaged."

            According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, no critical infrastructure facilities were hit. "Unfortunately, one person was injured. A man born in 1993 was diagnosed with a blind shrapnel wound to the shoulder. All necessary medical care is being provided. Treatment will be outpatient," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

            Man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy UAV attack in Kyiv region - OVA22.09.25, 06:17 • 3050 views

            Julia Shramko

            War in Ukraine
            Brovary Raion
            Kyiv Oblast