Man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy UAV attack in Kyiv region - OVA

On the night of September 22, the Kyiv region suffered another enemy attack, the consequences of which were recorded in four districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

In the Boryspil district, a man born in 1993 was injured - he received a shrapnel wound to the shoulder, medical assistance was provided on the spot, hospitalization was not required. A fire in a private house was also recorded, cars and another dwelling were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a forest floor fire broke out, and in the Fastiv district, a private house burned down. In the Obukhiv district, fragments of a downed enemy target fell on an uninhabited multi-story building.

Emergency services are working at the sites, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Recall

Earlier, the OMA reported that this night, the Kyiv region was attacked by enemy drones. As a result, a three-story building caught fire, as well as two private residences.

