September 21, 12:26 PM
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace

Exclusive

September 21, 05:00 AM
Exclusive
September 20, 08:41 AM
September 20, 04:00 AM
September 19, 02:24 PM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 86286 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93459 views
Man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy UAV attack in Kyiv region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On the night of September 22, Kyiv region was subjected to an enemy attack, the consequences of which were recorded in four districts. A man was injured, fires and damage to private houses and cars were recorded.

Man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy UAV attack in Kyiv region - OVA

On the night of September 22, the Kyiv region suffered another enemy attack, the consequences of which were recorded in four districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Details

In the Boryspil district, a man born in 1993 was injured - he received a shrapnel wound to the shoulder, medical assistance was provided on the spot, hospitalization was not required. A fire in a private house was also recorded, cars and another dwelling were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a forest floor fire broke out, and in the Fastiv district, a private house burned down. In the Obukhiv district, fragments of a downed enemy target fell on an uninhabited multi-story building.

Emergency services are working at the sites, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

Recall

Earlier, the OMA reported that this night, the Kyiv region was attacked by enemy drones. As a result, a three-story building caught fire, as well as two private residences.

The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged22.09.25, 05:50 • 1366 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast