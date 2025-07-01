Russia's night drone attack in Zaporizhzhia left some residents without electricity

Due to Russia's night attack, there is a power outage in Zaporizhzhia; the enemy struck one of the industrial enterprises with four drones, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The night in Zaporizhzhia was difficult. One of the city's districts was attacked by Shahed drones," Fedorov said.

According to him, there were more than 400 shellings across the region during the day. "It was most intense at night: the enemy struck one of the industrial enterprises with four drones. One of the 'Shaheds' hit a residential area in Shevchenkivskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov noted.

"But we have consequences: due to the enemy attack, 1603 subscribers in Shevchenkivskyi district remain without power," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, 6 multi-story buildings, more than 20 private houses, cars, and private enterprises were damaged.

