Russia's night attack on Kyiv affected three districts: details

As a result of enemy shelling on the night of July 7, there is damage in three districts of the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the following districts were affected:

in the Desnianskyi district, as a result of falling UAV debris, the facade of an administrative building, a gas pipe, and an empty reservoir were damaged. The burning debris was extinguished. There are no casualties. Also, as a result of falling UAV debris, a car caught fire - the fire was extinguished. The blast wave damaged the glazing of a non-residential building and nearby cars;

in the Solomianskyi district, fragments of a downed UAV fell on a car wash. Damaged cars and a water supply pipe. There was no fire, and, preliminarily, no casualties either;

in the Holosiivskyi district, UAV fragments damaged windows in an office building. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

"Also, as a result of UAV debris hitting, a large-diameter heating main was damaged. Utility workers are already working to eliminate the accident," Klitschko noted.

