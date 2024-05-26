Russia's night attack: 6 UAVs and 1 missile shot down in Khmelnytsky region

During a night attack by the occupiers in Khmelnytskyi region, air defense forces shot down 6 UAVs and 1 missile.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky RSA (RMA) Serhiy Tyurin, UNN reports.

Last night, during an air alert, air defense forces shot down 6 UAVs and 1 missile within the region. Due to the enemy attack, 3,000 customers were disconnected from electricity in one of the cities of the region. All consumers are currently connected to the grid - Tyurin wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the relevant services were working at the scene.

"There was no information on injuries or damage. I am grateful to our Air Defense Forces for protecting the sky!" emphasized Tyurin.

AddendumAddendum

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 12 Russian missiles and 31 attack UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine on the night of Sunday, May 26.