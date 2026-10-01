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Russia’s Ministry of Defense plans to send 120,000 people for compulsory military service in the fall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the autumn conscription of about 120,000 people. Deployment to military units will begin on October 10.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense plans to send 120,000 people for compulsory military service in the fall

During the autumn conscription campaign, approximately 120,000 people are planned to be sent for mandatory military service, said Yevgeny Burdinsky, head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Russian media outlets report this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the representative of the Russian General Staff, the dispatch of conscripts from assembly points to their places of service will begin on October 10.

Burdinsky traditionally assured that the new recruits allegedly would not be sent to carry out missions as part of the so-called "special military operation" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. However, human rights defenders and analysts have repeatedly documented cases of Russian conscripts being involved in combat, as well as pressure being placed on them to force them to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

During the previous spring conscription campaign, more than 140,000 conscripts were recruited into the Russian army.

It is noted that, starting in 2026, Russia introduced the so-called "continuous conscription" system, under which the issuance of summonses and conscription activities take place year-round, while the direct dispatch of new recruits to military units is carried out twice a year—in the spring and autumn.

Russia is suffering heavy losses for the sake of insignificant territorial gains – Danish intelligence30.09.26, 14:36 • 4174 views

Olga Rozgon

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