The Russian economy is experiencing a deep crisis: civilian enterprises are cutting production and staff, and hidden unemployment is growing, while the military-industrial complex receives generous state funding.

The Russian economy, which is in a deep systemic crisis, is masked by propaganda as "positive" indicators. A key factor was the sharp drop in the purchasing power of the population due to high interest rates. The civilian sector is stagnating: enterprises are massively sending employees on unpaid leave or transferring them to part-time work, which has led to a rapid increase in hidden unemployment. Industries one after another are appealing to the authorities for support – from coal and railway to the automotive industry - the post says.

The budgetary state of the Russian Federation, as indicated, testifies to serious problems in financial planning. In July alone, the federal budget deficit reached one trillion rubles, while 1.2 trillion was planned for the entire year.

In a month and a half, the indicator grew from the planned 3.8 trillion to almost 5 trillion rubles, which not only undermines macroeconomic stability but also creates additional inflationary pressure, which even the Central Bank openly warns about, writes the Intelligence Service. The situation is complicated by the division of the economy into two parts.

The military-industrial complex receives stable and generous funding, is not dependent on high rates and expensive loans, living off state contracts and advances. In contrast, the civilian sector – the main donor of budget revenues – is forced to cut production and staff, which further depletes the domestic market - the intelligence service adds.

As a result, the country's resources are being reallocated in favor of the war, and the production of consumer goods is declining.

