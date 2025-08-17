Russia's economy is split: the civilian sector suffers losses for the sake of war - Foreign Intelligence Service

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 6860 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 94749 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 62741 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 64957 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 58782 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 50792 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 246156 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213427 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167960 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 155116 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
50%
746mm
Popular news
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 10233 views
Unknown drones attack Voronezh region of Russia: what is knownVideoAugust 17, 12:36 AM • 4726 views
Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peaceAugust 17, 01:23 AM • 7402 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideoAugust 17, 02:15 AM • 30770 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISWAugust 17, 02:47 AM • 13498 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 6862 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 348234 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 301715 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 305477 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 312585 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Vlad Yatsenko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 1300 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 48070 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 40809 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 110040 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 177708 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Fox News
The New York Times
Construction

Russia's economy is split: the civilian sector suffers losses for the sake of war - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Russia's economy is experiencing a deep crisis with a fall in purchasing power and a rise in hidden unemployment. The military-industrial complex receives generous funding, while the civilian sector reduces production and personnel.

Russia's economy is split: the civilian sector suffers losses for the sake of war - Foreign Intelligence Service

The Russian economy is experiencing a deep crisis: civilian enterprises are cutting production and staff, and hidden unemployment is growing, while the military-industrial complex receives generous state funding.

This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, according to UNN.

The Russian economy, which is in a deep systemic crisis, is masked by propaganda as "positive" indicators. A key factor was the sharp drop in the purchasing power of the population due to high interest rates. The civilian sector is stagnating: enterprises are massively sending employees on unpaid leave or transferring them to part-time work, which has led to a rapid increase in hidden unemployment. Industries one after another are appealing to the authorities for support – from coal and railway to the automotive industry

- the post says.

The budgetary state of the Russian Federation, as indicated, testifies to serious problems in financial planning. In July alone, the federal budget deficit reached one trillion rubles, while 1.2 trillion was planned for the entire year.

In a month and a half, the indicator grew from the planned 3.8 trillion to almost 5 trillion rubles, which not only undermines macroeconomic stability but also creates additional inflationary pressure, which even the Central Bank openly warns about, writes the Intelligence Service. The situation is complicated by the division of the economy into two parts.

The military-industrial complex receives stable and generous funding, is not dependent on high rates and expensive loans, living off state contracts and advances. In contrast, the civilian sector – the main donor of budget revenues – is forced to cut production and staff, which further depletes the domestic market

- the intelligence service adds.

As a result, the country's resources are being reallocated in favor of the war, and the production of consumer goods is declining.

Russia faces difficulties: India's reduction in oil purchases leads to financial losses - SVR13.08.25, 21:10 • 7030 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine