Russia's attack on Lviv: a medical worker is among the three victims, 35 injured so far

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215592 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162414 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105216 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 82530 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106431 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103227 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 69034 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 52562 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215589 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207693 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195221 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 221644 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 209385 views
11:06 AM • 39713 views
08:56 AM • 52568 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153864 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 152890 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 156839 views
Russia's attack on Lviv: a medical worker is among the three victims, 35 injured so far

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37732 views

At least 35 people were injured and three were killed in the night attack on Lviv. More than 50 buildings, two medical facilities and two schools were damaged and will be closed today.

As a result of the enemy's attack on Lviv, the number of casualties increased to at least 35 people, including a medical worker. More than 50 buildings and two more medical facilities were damaged. Also, two schools in the city will not be open today because their windows have been blown out. This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi in a video message on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of 8 a.m., more than 35 people have received medical assistance. Several of them are in light condition, including five children. We lost three people, including a medical worker. There are a lot of damages, more than 50 houses. Most of them are the heart of our city, the historical heritage. We already know for sure that we will have to relocate people from 6 houses. Two schools will not be open today because windows have been blown out. Two of our medical facilities were also damaged. The State Emergency Service is working, all utilities are working, and the rubble is being cleared. It is difficult to predict what the situation will be in the future, but everyone is working

- Sadovyi said.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Lviv by Russian troops, three people have already been killed, including a 14-year-old girl, and the number of injured has risen to 25.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

