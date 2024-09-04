Russia's attack on Lviv: a medical worker is among the three victims, 35 injured so far

As a result of the enemy's attack on Lviv, the number of casualties increased to at least 35 people, including a medical worker. More than 50 buildings and two more medical facilities were damaged. Also, two schools in the city will not be open today because their windows have been blown out. This was reported by the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi in a video message on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As of 8 a.m., more than 35 people have received medical assistance. Several of them are in light condition, including five children. We lost three people, including a medical worker. There are a lot of damages, more than 50 houses. Most of them are the heart of our city, the historical heritage. We already know for sure that we will have to relocate people from 6 houses. Two schools will not be open today because windows have been blown out. Two of our medical facilities were also damaged. The State Emergency Service is working, all utilities are working, and the rubble is being cleared. It is difficult to predict what the situation will be in the future, but everyone is working - Sadovyi said.

As a result of the night attack on Lviv by Russian troops, three people have already been killed, including a 14-year-old girl, and the number of injured has risen to 25.