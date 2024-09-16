Russia's attack on Kyiv region: police shows the consequences

Police officers showed the consequences of enemy shelling in the Kyiv region, UNN reports, citing the regional police department.

Details

Today, on September 16, the occupiers attacked Kyiv region once again. One person was injured. Local residents' houses and vehicles were damaged.

The victim was hospitalized and is being treated. The grass flooring also caught fire.

Kyiv region suffered a massive enemy drone attack at night: one wounded and there is damage

Investigators will reportedly initiate criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.