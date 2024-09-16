Kyiv region suffered a massive enemy drone attack at night: one wounded and there is damage

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region at night with attack drones, air defense destroyed targets, a woman was injured by falling debris, 5 cars and 5 houses were damaged, and fires broke out, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, wrote on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were made. Unfortunately, a woman was injured as a result of falling debris from the downed targets - Kravchenko said.

According to him, the woman was hospitalized in one of the medical institutions of the region and is receiving all the necessary assistance.

As of 8:30 a.m., 5 cars and 5 private houses were damaged in the region. Doors and windows were smashed, facades and roofs were cut. Grass and forest flooring caught fire in four districts. All fires have been extinguished - Kravchenko noted.

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

53 out of 56 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, three more were lost