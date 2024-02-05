Russia's attack on Kherson claimed four lives - Interior Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, 4 people were killed and one more injured as a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kherson by Russian troops.
Four people have already been killed in an attack by Russian troops on Kherson, and another person was wounded, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, a car came under artillery fire in Kherson around noon, and firefighters were extinguishing the fire. "Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the driver and passenger," the head of the ministry said on Telegram.
In total, the Russian shelling claimed the lives of 4 local residents. Another person was injured
