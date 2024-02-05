Elderly woman killed in Russian shelling of Kherson: number of casualties rises to three

The third victim of today's shelling of Kherson by Russian troops has been reported. A 66-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an artillery strike. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russians continue to shell the center of Kherson. A 66-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an artillery strike. - wrote the head of the RMA.

She was outside at the time of the shooting, Prokudin said.

Earlier UNN reported about two dead and one wounded due to enemy shelling of Kherson.