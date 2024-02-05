Elderly woman killed in Russian shelling of Kherson: number of casualties rises to three
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the Russian artillery strike on Kherson has increased to three - a 66-year-old woman died of wounds she received in the street during the shelling.
The third victim of today's shelling of Kherson by Russian troops has been reported. A 66-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an artillery strike. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.
Russians continue to shell the center of Kherson. A 66-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of an artillery strike.
She was outside at the time of the shooting, Prokudin said.
Earlier UNN reported about two dead and one wounded due to enemy shelling of Kherson.