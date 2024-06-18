$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 146107 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143076 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156558 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209305 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244995 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151821 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370842 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183284 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149976 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
In the occupied Mariupol, the Russians are building a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33104 views

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians will set up a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region, while Mariupol's homeless are struggling to survive nearby.

In the occupied Mariupol, the Russians are building a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians will set up a camp for refugees from Belgorod region. This was stated by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

Andryushchenko said that on Boulevard . Meotydy on the territory of the former children's camp "Orlyonok" the Belgorod company "Energobudproekt" is building a camp to accommodate residents of the Belgorod region. 

The location of the situation is especially piquant - Meotida Boulevard, right next to the "Stadium" neighborhood, which is now being fought for by homeless Mariupol residents

- added the advisor to the mayor. 

According to him, this situation clearly demonstrates the attitude of Russians - homeless people in Mariupol have neither priority nor weight compared to "natural" Russians. 

Mariupol residents complain that sewage has been flowing to the sea for a month13.05.24, 12:44 • 20911 views

In addition, Mr. Anriushchenko said that the developer had not built anything but substations before.

Mariupol becomes the best city to study Russian bribery and corruption

- emphasizes the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

Recall

The Mariupol City Council said that in occupied Mariupol, the invaders are moving guest workers from Russia and Central Asia into the rebuilt houses, leaving the former owners with nothing.

