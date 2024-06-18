In the occupied Mariupol, the Russians are building a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians will set up a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region, while Mariupol's homeless are struggling to survive nearby.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russians will set up a camp for refugees from Belgorod region. This was stated by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.
Details
Andryushchenko said that on Boulevard . Meotydy on the territory of the former children's camp "Orlyonok" the Belgorod company "Energobudproekt" is building a camp to accommodate residents of the Belgorod region.
The location of the situation is especially piquant - Meotida Boulevard, right next to the "Stadium" neighborhood, which is now being fought for by homeless Mariupol residents
According to him, this situation clearly demonstrates the attitude of Russians - homeless people in Mariupol have neither priority nor weight compared to "natural" Russians.
Mariupol residents complain that sewage has been flowing to the sea for a month13.05.24, 12:44 • 20911 views
In addition, Mr. Anriushchenko said that the developer had not built anything but substations before.
Mariupol becomes the best city to study Russian bribery and corruption
Recall
The Mariupol City Council said that in occupied Mariupol, the invaders are moving guest workers from Russia and Central Asia into the rebuilt houses, leaving the former owners with nothing.