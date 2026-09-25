Russians struck a vehicle belonging to foreign journalists with a drone in Donetsk region

The destroyed vehicle belonging to foreign journalists Photo: Volodymyr Kurinnyi

Russian forces attacked a vehicle belonging to foreign journalists with a drone in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported this, citing a statement by Ukrainian producer of foreign media Volodymyr Kurinnyi, UNN reports.

A Russian drone struck the car of foreign journalists, including Swedish writer Mustafa Jan and his Spanish colleague, photographer Diego Herrera - the statement says.

The journalists themselves, who were inside a nearby building at the time of the strike, were not injured. But all the cameras, laptops and protective equipment were destroyed by fire.

We remind you

In September 1016, an STB film crew, together with military personnel, came under attack by Russian FPV drones. The drone struck a pickup truck, and the journalists took cover in a field; there were no serious injuries.