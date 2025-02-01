Russians strike on boarding school in Suja: 84 civilians rescued, 4 killed - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73640 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125413 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102692 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130931 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103615 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98535 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113850 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32630 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38419 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125413 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153573 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6121 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12418 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108303 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113850 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138917 views
Russians strike on boarding school in Suja: 84 civilians rescued, 4 killed - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38514 views

As a result of the strike on the boarding school in Suzha, 84 civilians were rescued, 4 people were killed. Another 4 victims are in serious condition and are being evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian strike on the boarding school in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, 4 people were killed, 4 are in serious condition. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff reported that as of 22.00, work was underway to clear the rubble and provide assistance to the affected civilians.

In the course of the debris removal work, 84 civilians were rescued and provided with medical aid, their health condition is satisfactory, 4 are in serious condition, and 4 more people died. All those in need of additional medical care are being promptly evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine,

- the statement said.

Recall

As UNN reported ,, today the Russian Armed Forces did strike at a boarding school in the city of Suji. 95 people were trapped under the rubble.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

