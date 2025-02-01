Russians strike on boarding school in Suja: 84 civilians rescued, 4 killed - General Staff

As a result of the Russian strike on the boarding school in the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, 4 people were killed, 4 are in serious condition. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff reported that as of 22.00, work was underway to clear the rubble and provide assistance to the affected civilians.

In the course of the debris removal work, 84 civilians were rescued and provided with medical aid, their health condition is satisfactory, 4 are in serious condition, and 4 more people died. All those in need of additional medical care are being promptly evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine, - the statement said.

Recall

As UNN reported ,, today the Russian Armed Forces did strike at a boarding school in the city of Suji. 95 people were trapped under the rubble.