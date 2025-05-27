Russians strike Kramatorsk with aviation: four wounded, including a child

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops launched three air strikes on Kramatorsk at night, with four people reported injured, including a child, the Kramatorsk City Council reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Kramatorsk was subjected to 3 enemy air strikes at night - the private sector and apartment buildings," said Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on social networks.

According to Honcharenko, the damages include: private estates, garage premises, apartment buildings, trolleybus contact network, cars, transformer system and infrastructure.

The Donetsk region police indicated that the enemy hit Kramatorsk with three "KAB-250" bombs and a drone, and that a critical infrastructure object was also damaged.

Initially, one victim was reported. But the number later increased.

"The number of victims has increased to 4 people, including one child born in 2019," the Kramatorsk City Council said.

Addendum

According to the police, one person was killed and two wounded in the Donetsk region due to enemy shelling over the past day. On May 26, the police recorded 2,381 shellings along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops focused fire on 9 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, the villages of Zoloty Kolodyaz, Ivanopillia, Kryvorizhzhia, Rozkishne, and Semenivka. 32 civilian objects were destroyed, including 11 residential buildings.

in Rozkishne, the Russians hit a civilian car with an FPV drone - killing a person;

two civilians were wounded in Pokrovsk as a result of shelling of the Shakhtarskyi microdistrict;

in Kostiantynivka, a non-residential building, a car, and critical infrastructure were damaged by bomb and UAV attacks;

occupiers dropped three KABs on Ivanopillia - damaged 9 private houses and a playground. A power line was damaged in Lyman.

Information was also established about a wounded civilian in Myrnohrad, who was injured on May 25.

"In addition, today after midnight, Russia shelled Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka and the village of Vesela Hora. No information about casualties was received. Private houses, a non-residential building, and transport were damaged in Dobropillia; a gas station in Kostiantynivka," the police said.