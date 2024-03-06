Russians strike in Donetsk region in the morning, one casualty

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21168 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 72365 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51234 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 230498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203668 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180960 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224271 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250001 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155851 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371805 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23520 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 72376 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 230508 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 185490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203679 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14113 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22781 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23171 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46549 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54129 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians strike in Donetsk region in the morning, one casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20995 views

A 63-year-old woman died from wounds sustained during the shelling of Netaylove village in Ocheretyn community.

Russians strike in Donetsk region in the morning, one casualty

A woman became a victim of the morning enemy shelling of a village in Ocheretynska community in Donetsk region, the head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

1 person was killed as a result of shelling of Netaylove of Ocheretyn community. The village came under fire at half past nine in the morning - a 63-year-old woman received a fatal wound and died on the way to the hospital

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk police, 10 hostile attacks on residential areas were recorded in the region over the past day. Nine settlements were under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Novohrodivka, Illinka, Ocheretino, and the villages of Nikanorivka, Novomykhailivka, Rai Oleksandrivka, and Chervone. The Russian army fired with air bombs, Iskander-M, Uragan, Grad, and artillery. 15 civilian objects were damaged, including 8 residential buildings, a business building, and power lines.

The occupants hit Novohrodivka with a KAB-100 guided missile, damaging the enterprise.

Russians shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, killing a 72-year-old man.

"Tonight after midnight, Russia hit the center of Pokrovsk with four S-300 missiles. A 37-year-old civilian was wounded. An educational institution, an enterprise, and residential buildings were destroyed," the regional police reported on social media.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
