Russians strike in Donetsk region in the morning, one casualty
Kyiv • UNN
A 63-year-old woman died from wounds sustained during the shelling of Netaylove village in Ocheretyn community.
A woman became a victim of the morning enemy shelling of a village in Ocheretynska community in Donetsk region, the head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
1 person was killed as a result of shelling of Netaylove of Ocheretyn community. The village came under fire at half past nine in the morning - a 63-year-old woman received a fatal wound and died on the way to the hospital
Addendum
According to the Donetsk police, 10 hostile attacks on residential areas were recorded in the region over the past day. Nine settlements were under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Novohrodivka, Illinka, Ocheretino, and the villages of Nikanorivka, Novomykhailivka, Rai Oleksandrivka, and Chervone. The Russian army fired with air bombs, Iskander-M, Uragan, Grad, and artillery. 15 civilian objects were damaged, including 8 residential buildings, a business building, and power lines.
The occupants hit Novohrodivka with a KAB-100 guided missile, damaging the enterprise.
Russians shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, killing a 72-year-old man.
"Tonight after midnight, Russia hit the center of Pokrovsk with four S-300 missiles. A 37-year-old civilian was wounded. An educational institution, an enterprise, and residential buildings were destroyed," the regional police reported on social media.