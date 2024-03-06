Russians strike in Donetsk region in the morning, one casualty

A woman became a victim of the morning enemy shelling of a village in Ocheretynska community in Donetsk region, the head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

1 person was killed as a result of shelling of Netaylove of Ocheretyn community. The village came under fire at half past nine in the morning - a 63-year-old woman received a fatal wound and died on the way to the hospital - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk police, 10 hostile attacks on residential areas were recorded in the region over the past day. Nine settlements were under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Krasnohorivka, Novohrodivka, Illinka, Ocheretino, and the villages of Nikanorivka, Novomykhailivka, Rai Oleksandrivka, and Chervone. The Russian army fired with air bombs, Iskander-M, Uragan, Grad, and artillery. 15 civilian objects were damaged, including 8 residential buildings, a business building, and power lines.

The occupants hit Novohrodivka with a KAB-100 guided missile, damaging the enterprise.

Russians shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, killing a 72-year-old man.

"Tonight after midnight, Russia hit the center of Pokrovsk with four S-300 missiles. A 37-year-old civilian was wounded. An educational institution, an enterprise, and residential buildings were destroyed," the regional police reported on social media.