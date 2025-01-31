Russians strike at Kupyansk in the morning: two wounded

In Kupiansk, two people were injured in the morning as a result of enemy shelling and a private household caught fire, the Kharkiv RMA reported in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. At 09:43 in Kupyansk, a private house caught fire as a result of shelling. Two people were injured - a 46-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. Both suffered from acute stress reaction - RMA said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and two districts of the region over the past day, with three people reported injured:

21:45, Izium district, Borova village. A UAV hit damaged the glazing of an infrastructure facility and a car.

13:15, Kupyansk district, the village of Prystin. The shelling damaged the building of an educational institution and a two-story apartment building. A 75-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured.

11:30-11:50, Kupyansk district, outskirts of Kupyansk. A car was damaged as a result of shelling by a Molniya-1 UAV.

10:10, Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. As a result of the UAV's downing, window glazing, the roof and fence of a private house were damaged. A 19-year-old man was injured - an acute stress reaction.

59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine