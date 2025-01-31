Russians strike at Kupyansk in the morning: two wounded

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38367 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38367 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73604 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73604 views
Exclusive

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103803 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125407 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102691 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130929 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103615 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views
Exclusive

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 98510 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98510 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 26695 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26695 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113848 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113848 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32621 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108301 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 38367 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130929 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153573 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153573 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 6121 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6121 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 12418 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12418 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108301 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138917 views
Russians strike at Kupyansk in the morning: two wounded

Russians strike at Kupyansk in the morning: two wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26242 views

In Kupyansk, two people were injured in the shelling and a private house caught fire. Over the past day, hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and two districts of the region, damaging buildings and cars.

In Kupiansk, two people were injured in the morning as a result of enemy shelling and a private household caught fire, the Kharkiv RMA reported in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. At 09:43 in Kupyansk, a private house caught fire as a result of shelling. Two people were injured - a 46-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. Both suffered from acute stress reaction

- RMA said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and two districts of the region over the past day, with three people reported injured:

  • 21:45, Izium district, Borova village. A UAV hit damaged the glazing of an infrastructure facility and a car.
    • 13:15, Kupyansk district, the village of Prystin. The shelling damaged the building of an educational institution and a two-story apartment building. A 75-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were injured.
      • 11:30-11:50, Kupyansk district, outskirts of Kupyansk.  A car was damaged as a result of shelling  by a Molniya-1 UAV.
        • 10:10, Kharkiv, Kholodnohirsky district. As a result of the UAV's downing, window glazing, the roof and fence of a private house were damaged. A 19-year-old man was injured - an acute stress reaction.

          59 drones out of more than a hundred launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine31.01.25, 09:25 • 21102 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          ukraineUkraine
          kharkivKharkiv

          Contact us about advertising