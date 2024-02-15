Russians strike a village in Kharkiv region with a UAV: two injured

Today, the Russian army attacked the village of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with a drone. Two local residents were injured in the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 15, at about 12:00, the aggressor state attacked the village of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, with a drone. Two civilians were wounded - men aged 51 and 47 - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Also this morning, Russian servicemen carried out an air strike on Chorne village in Vilkhuvata TG. A residential building was destroyed and other private households were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

