Russia's missile attack on Velykyi Burluk has already claimed 5 lives

As a result of Russia's racketeering attack on Velykyi Burluk on February 14, the number of victims increased to 5, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescuers have removed the body of a 27-year-old woman from the rubble of the destroyed house. The death toll has risen to five: three women and two men," the prosecutor's office said in a Telegram message.

As noted, five people were wounded.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Addendum

On February 14 at 16:16, the enemy fired an S-300 missile at the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. The missile hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it.