Russians shoot at humanitarian headquarters in Kherson, 5 injured

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, hitting the building of the humanitarian headquarters of the city military administration and wounding five men, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At about 12:30, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. The enemy hit the premises of the humanitarian headquarters of the MBA and near it," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, windows and walls were smashed, warehouses and 3 cars used to deliver aid to the needy were damaged.

"Five men born in 2002, 1996, 1984, 1966, 1987 sustained contusions as a result of this shelling. They complain of dizziness and headaches," he said.

Russians hit educational institutions, 2 people were injured in Kherson region