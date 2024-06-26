Russians hit educational institutions, 2 people were injured in Kherson region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2626 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92649 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121160 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190054 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234247 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143678 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369349 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181810 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92649 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87369 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105176 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101359 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121160 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1698 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4936 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11975 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13598 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17545 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians hit educational institutions, 2 people were injured in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20321 views

In the Kherson region, Russian troops fired and carried out airstrikes on numerous settlements, damaging residential buildings, educational institutions and private property, as a result of which 2 civilians were injured.

Russians hit educational institutions, 2 people were injured in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled and carried out airstrikes on 14 settlements, including educational institutions, 2 people were injured, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Pridneprovskoye, Novotyaginka, Veletenskoye, Kamyshany, Kizomys, Antonovka, Tyaginka, Odradokamenka, Dudchany, Mikhaylovka, Novokairi, Osokorovka, Lviv and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. Hits to educational institutions and kindergarten were recorded. As a result of the shelling, garages and private cars were damaged.

Occupants attack Kherson residential area: 72-year-old man wounded25.06.24, 13:02 • 20807 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31