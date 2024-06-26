Russians hit educational institutions, 2 people were injured in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled and carried out airstrikes on 14 settlements, including educational institutions, 2 people were injured, the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

"Due to Russian aggression, 2 people were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Pridneprovskoye, Novotyaginka, Veletenskoye, Kamyshany, Kizomys, Antonovka, Tyaginka, Odradokamenka, Dudchany, Mikhaylovka, Novokairi, Osokorovka, Lviv and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses were damaged. Hits to educational institutions and kindergarten were recorded. As a result of the shelling, garages and private cars were damaged.

