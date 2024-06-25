Occupants attack Kherson residential area: 72-year-old man wounded

Russian troops shelled a residential area in Kherson, injuring a 72-year-old resident. This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Occupation forces attacked a residential area of Kherson. One of the apartments in a high-rise building was hit. A 72-year-old resident of Kherson was injured as a result of enemy shelling - RMA said in a statement.

An ambulance reportedly took the victim to a hospital in moderate condition. He was diagnosed with a concussion, arm injury, explosive and traumatic brain injury.

