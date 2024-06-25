In Kherson region Russians hit critical infrastructure and sewage treatment plants, killing a person and wounding 3 others

In the Kherson region, Russian troops hit critical infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings and sewage treatment plants yesterday, killing 1 person and wounding 3 others, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Novokayry, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Havrylivka, Novoberislav came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Olgivka, Mykilske, Kizomys, Komyshany, Lvov, Tyahyntsi, Dudchany, Odradokamyanka, Zarichne, Veletenske, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Vysoke and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 20 private houses were damaged. The shelling also damaged private nuclear vehicles.

There were hits to critical infrastructure, administrative buildings, and sewage treatment plants. One person was killed and 3 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

