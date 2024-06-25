$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2528 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92464 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105053 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121054 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190003 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234215 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143656 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369345 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181806 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
In Kherson region Russians hit critical infrastructure and sewage treatment plants, killing a person and wounding 3 others

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25267 views

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas, damaging 20 private homes, critical infrastructure, administrative buildings and sewage treatment plants, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others.

In Kherson region Russians hit critical infrastructure and sewage treatment plants, killing a person and wounding 3 others

In the Kherson region, Russian troops hit critical infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings and sewage treatment plants yesterday, killing 1 person and wounding 3 others, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Novokayry, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Havrylivka, Novoberislav came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Olgivka,  Mykilske, Kizomys, Komyshany, Lvov, Tyahyntsi, Dudchany, Odradokamyanka, Zarichne, Veletenske, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Vysoke and the city of Kherson.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 20 private houses were damaged. The shelling also damaged private nuclear vehicles.

There were hits to critical infrastructure, administrative buildings, and sewage treatment plants. One person was killed and 3 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Kherson region: invaders attacked a residential building from a drone, there is a wounded man24.06.24, 15:59 • 21237 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
