Russians shelled Kalynove village in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded

Russian troops shelled Kalynove village of Novohrodivka community in Donetsk region this morning. One person was killed and two others were injured, said RMA head Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

1 person killed and 2 wounded as a result of shelling of Kalynove in Novohrodivka community - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, Kalynove has been under serious shelling for the second day in a row. One person was killed there the day before.

Filashkin also said that the final consequences of this morning's shelling are being established.

According to the head of the RMA, this is another reminder that there are no absolutely safe places left in Donetsk Oblast.