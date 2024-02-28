$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41366 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 161683 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95969 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336003 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275207 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239310 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253496 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159594 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372579 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians shelled five communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: there were more than 40 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24423 views

the Russian army shelled five settlements in the Sumy region, firing more than 40 mortar and artillery rounds at night and in the morning.

Russians shelled five communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: there were more than 40 explosions

On the night of February 28 and this morning , the Russian army fired 12 times with mortars and artillery at the populated areas of Sumy region. 44 explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration. 

Details

Reportedly, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.  

  • Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (11 explosions). 
  • Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (3 explosions). 
  • Yunakivska community: mortar shelling was recorded (1 explosion). 
  • Seredina-Buda community: 23 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. 
  • Esman community: there was a mortar attack (6 explosions).

Addendum

On February 27, as a result of hostile shelling in Sumy region , six investigators were injured and two more were killed. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Sums
