Russians shelled five communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: there were more than 40 explosions

On the night of February 28 and this morning , the Russian army fired 12 times with mortars and artillery at the populated areas of Sumy region. 44 explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

Reportedly, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (11 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (3 explosions).



Yunakivska community: mortar shelling was recorded (1 explosion).



Seredina-Buda community: 23 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.



Esman community: there was a mortar attack (6 explosions).



Addendum

On February 27, as a result of hostile shelling in Sumy region , six investigators were injured and two more were killed.