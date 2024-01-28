Russians shelled 8 communities in Sumy region in one day
On Tuesday, Russian troops shelled 8 settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine, with a total of 267 explosions across the region. The attacks were carried out with mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, small arms, grenade launchers, as well as from drones and helicopters.
Details
Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhynska, Sveska, Seredina-Budska communities were shelled.
- Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with mortars (37 explosions). In addition, there was a drop of explosives from a UAV (5 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community: an attack with FPV drone (2 explosions) and mortar shelling (2 explosions).
- Yunukivska community: UAV dropping of explosives (3 explosions), attack with FPV drone (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (10 explosions) were recorded.
- Velykopysarivska community: Russians dropped 19 mines on the community's territory. There was also a drop of ammunition from UAVs (8 explosions) and shelling from LPG grenade launchers (5 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), artillery (8 explosions), MLRS (4 explosions), small arms and automatic weapons (150 explosions).
- Shalyhyne community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.
- Sveska community: small arms fire was carried out.
- Seredyno-Budska community: there was an aerial attack from a helicopter with unguided aerial missiles (2 explosions).
