Russians shelled 6 villages in Chernihiv region: 49 explosions per day

"Russians shelled six villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region during the day. They fired from mortars and cannon artillery, as well as attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. A total of 49 explosions were recorded," the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported.

Novhorod-Siverska community: five explosions, allegedly by an FPV drone in the village of Krasny Khutir; six explosions, allegedly by UAV explosive devices and six explosions, allegedly by a 120 mm mortar in the area of Buchky village; two explosions, allegedly by UAV explosive devices in the village of Hremyach.

Semenivka community: six explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery, in the village of Mkhy; one explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery, in the direction of Mykolaivka village.

Snovska community: 23 explosions, probably from MLRS, in the area of Polissia village.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of shelling.

