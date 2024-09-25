ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 86022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105864 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170767 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139918 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144287 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139481 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112116 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104772 views

Russians shelled 6 villages in Chernihiv region: 49 explosions per day

Russians shelled 6 villages in Chernihiv region: 49 explosions per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14972 views

Russian troops attacked 6 villages in 3 border communities in Chernihiv region. Forty-nine explosions from mortars, artillery and drones were recorded, with no casualties among the local population.

Russian troops attacked three communities in Chernihiv region with artillery, mortars and drones over the past day, 49 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday , UNN reported.

"Russians shelled six villages in three border communities of Chernihiv region during the day. They fired from mortars and cannon artillery, as well as attacked with drones and dropped explosives from drones. A total of 49 explosions were recorded,"  the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported. 

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: five explosions, allegedly by an FPV drone in the village of Krasny Khutir; six explosions, allegedly by UAV explosive devices and six explosions, allegedly by a 120 mm mortar in the area of Buchky village; two explosions, allegedly by UAV explosive devices in the village of Hremyach.
  • Semenivka community: six explosions, allegedly from cannon artillery, in the village of Mkhy; one explosion, allegedly from cannon artillery, in the direction of Mykolaivka village.
  • Snovska community: 23 explosions, probably from MLRS, in the area of Polissia village.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of shelling.

Russian army shelled 12 communities in Sumy region overnight: 85 explosions, one wounded25.09.24, 09:47 • 14365 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

