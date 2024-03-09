Russians shell two communities in Mykolaiv region

The enemy shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community and the Kutsurub community for goiter, and private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, yesterday, on March 8 at 09:02, and today, on March 8 at 00:54, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Also, yesterday, at 10:02 and 14:32, Kutsurubska community came under hostile artillery fire. As a result of the latest shelling in Dmytrivka village, private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

First mobile pharmacy opened in Mykolaiv region