$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41272 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 161300 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 335568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 274889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 07:36 PM • 204439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239235 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253479 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159577 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372569 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Russians shell Kherson, one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25410 views

In the evening, the Russian army shelled residential areas of Kherson, as a result of which a 32-year-old man received a shrapnel wound to his shoulder.

Russians shell Kherson, one wounded

In the evening, the Russian army shelled residential areas of Kherson. There is one wounded. Another victim of Russian aggression was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

occupants attacked Kherson. There is a casualty. In the evening, the enemy shelled residential areas of the city.

- the OBA said.

Details

It is noted that a 32-year-old man was injured. He has a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

There is no information about the destruction yet.

In the morning, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin reportedthat the Russian military shelled 21 settlements and Kherson yesterday in Kherson region , including with a KAB, hitting residential buildings, a cargo ship and killing one person.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87