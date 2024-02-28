Russians shell Kherson, one wounded

In the evening, the Russian army shelled residential areas of Kherson. There is one wounded. Another victim of Russian aggression was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

occupants attacked Kherson. There is a casualty. In the evening, the enemy shelled residential areas of the city. - the OBA said.

Details

It is noted that a 32-year-old man was injured. He has a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

There is no information about the destruction yet.

In the morning, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin reportedthat the Russian military shelled 21 settlements and Kherson yesterday in Kherson region , including with a KAB, hitting residential buildings, a cargo ship and killing one person.