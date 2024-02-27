Kherson region: Interior Ministry shows how the house in Veletynske, which was hit by a Russian shell, looks like

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on the outskirts of Kherson, where Russian shells hit a residential building. UNN reported on how the fire in Veletenske village was extinguished, citing data from the State Emergency Service and the Interior Ministry.

Kherson. Today the Russian army attacked the suburbs. An enemy shell hit a residential building and a fire broke out. - said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

The regional State Emergency Service noted that two fire trucks and nine rescuers were involved in the extinguishing of the fire.

The rescuers' press service also noted that the firefighters who arrived at the scene were involved in extinguishing the fire several times due to repeated enemy shelling.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported with reference to the head of the JMA that around 16:20 the occupiers shelled the village of Veletynske. One of the hits hit a residential building, killing a woman.