Russians shell Havrylivka in Kherson region: 51-year-old man killed
A 51-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of Havrylivka village by Russian troops in Beryslav district, Kherson region.
Russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav district in Kherson region. The attack killed people. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
Russian army killed a resident of Havrylivka village, Beryslav district. A few hours ago, the occupants shelled the village. A 51-year-old man was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the wounds were fatal
Recall
Yesterday, Russian troops shelled 9 settlements in the Kherson region. The attack damaged houses, an educational institution, a cell phone tower, and a water tower. Two people were wounded .