Russians shell Havrylivka in Kherson region: 51-year-old man killed

Russian occupation forces attacked Beryslav district in Kherson region. The attack killed people. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Russian army killed a resident of Havrylivka village, Beryslav district. A few hours ago, the occupants shelled the village. A 51-year-old man was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the wounds were fatal - Prokudin said.

Recall

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled 9 settlements in the Kherson region. The attack damaged houses, an educational institution, a cell phone tower, and a water tower. Two people were wounded .