Russians shell a civilian car in Hremyach, Chernihiv region

Today, the Russian military opened fire on a civilian car in Hremyach, Chernihiv region. Over the past week, the Russian army has fired 30 times at the border of Chernihiv region. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

According to him, over the past week the enemy fired 30 times at 12 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 171 explosions were recorded.

In particular, the enemy conducted two air strikes.

Today, Russians fired at a civilian car in Hremyach. Fortunately, no one was injured - wrote Chaus on Telegram.

This morning, the Russian military shelled Druzhbivka community in Sumy region with mortars.