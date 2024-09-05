Russians put demobilized militants from unrecognized “lPR” on the wanted list - RMA

Russians put demobilized militants from the "LPR" on the wanted list and return them to the front; mines prevent from extinguishing forest fires around Severodonetsk, but not from removing the wood; the enemy attacked Nevskoye with rocket artillery. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

There is no way back. Information about men from the so-called "luhansk people's republic" who for some reason ended the war but remained alive and uninjured was included in the new Russian search database "SOCH" (those who left the unit without permission). They are found and forcibly returned to the front. This became known after complaints from relatives and a detailed analysis of the detentions that took place on the territory of the "lPR" during the summer - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that among those who returned to the front are mobilized Luhansk residents who resigned from the Russian army in 2022. There are also those who were declared unfit by doctors. Former contract soldiers are also detained; prisoners who were agitated to fight by Wagnerites and then released; and militants involved in the occupation of Luhansk region since 2014.

That is, anyone with combat experience. They did not know they were wanted and did not expect to be detained. The system decided otherwise, - RMA noted.

It is also reported that the forest fires around Sievierodonetsk are not subsiding. The occupiers have two answers to the accusations of inaction of the rescuers. First, they say that they lack the strength and means to fight the disaster. Eventually, they were told that in this case, in order to save at least the residential areas to which the fire is spreading, they could ask for help from other cities.

Because of their unwillingness to do anything, the invaders found another reason - the mined forests. This, however, does not prevent them from regularly exporting timber from there, - RMA noted.

Addendum

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, said that the occupiers used 77 drones in the direction of Makiivka and Nevske.

More than 50 of them landed over the village, where there are still local residents. The enemy also hit Nevske with a multiple rocket launcher system. These two settlements were also hit with cannon artillery. The invaders attacked near Myasozharivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske, - He noted.

