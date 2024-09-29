Russians open fire on Beryslav in Kherson region: two elderly people are wounded

In the Kherson region, two elderly people were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Beryslav, the RMA reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

The occupation army shelled Beryslav. Two people were injured in the shelling. They are a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman - , the RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that the victims went to the hospital on their own. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and contusions.

Doctors are helping them.

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 22 settlements yesterday. In particular, the occupiers hit a cultural institution and residential areas, killing 4 people and wounding 10 others.