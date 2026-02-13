Russians move in Ukraine at a snail's pace - NATO Secretary General Rutte

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
12:31 PM • 4918 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 23522 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 35327 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 30693 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 25769 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 36980 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 60102 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41061 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 58403 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36653 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
92%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 25757 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 36126 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 18239 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 12825 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 22444 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 23553 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 35358 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 36180 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 60949 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 102266 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 18287 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 28200 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 32112 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 57597 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 49778 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Russians move in Ukraine at a snail's pace - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia is suffering heavy losses in Ukraine and is advancing at the pace of a garden snail. He called on NATO to continue supporting Ukraine and not to succumb to Russian propaganda.

Russians move in Ukraine at a snail's pace - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Russia is suffering heavy losses in the war in Ukraine, but is trying in every way to show its "might." This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

He noted that NATO must continue to support Ukraine and "do more for Ukraine." At the same time, he noted that the Russians are "moving through Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail."

The Russians want us to perceive Russians as a mighty bear. However, it can be argued that they are moving through Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail. So let's not fall into the trap of Russian propaganda

 - Rutte's statement reads.

The Secretary General also commented on the meeting of the Alliance's ministers in Brussels. He said that at the negotiating table he felt a "change in the mindset" of the leaders.

For years, decades, we complained that in Europe we were not spending enough on defense. This changed after the summit in The Hague. The change in mindset is that yesterday in the room we all felt a clear unification of vision and unity

- Rutte stated.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence in the continued flow of critical American equipment to Ukraine. The PURL program has provided 75% of Patriot missile supplies and 90% of Ukraine's air defense needs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
The Guardian
NATO
The Hague
MIM-104 Patriot
Brussels
Ukraine