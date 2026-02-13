Russians move in Ukraine at a snail's pace - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Russia is suffering heavy losses in the war in Ukraine, but is trying in every way to show its "might." This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

He noted that NATO must continue to support Ukraine and "do more for Ukraine." At the same time, he noted that the Russians are "moving through Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail."

The Russians want us to perceive Russians as a mighty bear. However, it can be argued that they are moving through Ukraine at the speed of a garden snail. So let's not fall into the trap of Russian propaganda - Rutte's statement reads.

The Secretary General also commented on the meeting of the Alliance's ministers in Brussels. He said that at the negotiating table he felt a "change in the mindset" of the leaders.

For years, decades, we complained that in Europe we were not spending enough on defense. This changed after the summit in The Hague. The change in mindset is that yesterday in the room we all felt a clear unification of vision and unity - Rutte stated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence in the continued flow of critical American equipment to Ukraine. The PURL program has provided 75% of Patriot missile supplies and 90% of Ukraine's air defense needs.