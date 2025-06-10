Russians may introduce "green men" into the territory of Estonia - German intelligence

Russia intends to test the resolve of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) by extending its confrontation with the West beyond Ukraine. In particular, "green men" may appear in Estonia, said the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, in the Table.Today podcast, writes UNN.

Details

They don't need to send armies of tanks. It is enough to send small "green men" to Estonia to protect the allegedly oppressed Russian minority – said Kahl.

He added that his agency has clear intelligence indicating that Russian officials believe that the collective defense obligations enshrined in the NATO treaty no longer have practical force.

We are quite sure, and we have intelligence to confirm this, that Ukraine is only a step on the way to the West. This does not mean that we expect tank armies to move to the West. But we see that NATO's promise of collective defense will be tested — Kahl said.

Germany, which is already the second largest supplier of weapons and financial support to Ukraine in the war with the aggressor state Russia, has pledged to further increase its support under the new government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He promised to help Ukraine develop new missiles that can strike deep into Russian territory.

Without specifying the nature of his sources, Kahl said that Russian officials foresaw confrontations that would not turn into a full-fledged military clash, which would test whether the United States would actually fulfill its mutual assistance obligations under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Where did the "green men" come from

Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 included the occupation of government buildings and offices by Russian soldiers in uniforms without insignia and civilian clothes, who became known as "little green men." Initially, Moscow initially denied that they were its military.

Kahl did not specify exactly which officials in Moscow thought in this way. However, he said that his contacts with American colleagues convinced him that they take the Russian threat seriously.

They take this as seriously as we do, thank God – he said.

Addition

Germany is preparing for a possible Russian aggression by 2029, creating a network of bomb shelters. It is planned to modernize tunnels and basements to shelter a million people.