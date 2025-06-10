Russians may introduce "green men" into the territory of Estonia - German intelligence

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 2906 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 11143 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 14530 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 18824 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 72905 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 163298 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 120231 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 112657 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 209418 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 66784 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
35%
754mm
Popular news

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 51523 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 36252 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 45211 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 31269 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 50897 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 209418 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 190331 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 204575 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 190311 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243263 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ali Khamenei

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Poland

North Korea

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 6832 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 17844 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 31362 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 36342 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 50961 views
Actual

MiG-31

YouTube

ChatGPT

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

Russians may introduce "green men" into the territory of Estonia - German intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Russia intends to spread the confrontation with the West by sending "green men" to Estonia. This will be a test of NATO's resolve regarding collective defense.

Russians may introduce "green men" into the territory of Estonia - German intelligence

Russia intends to test the resolve of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) by extending its confrontation with the West beyond Ukraine. In particular, "green men" may appear in Estonia, said the head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, in the Table.Today podcast, writes UNN.

Details

They don't need to send armies of tanks. It is enough to send small "green men" to Estonia to protect the allegedly oppressed Russian minority

– said Kahl.

He added that his agency has clear intelligence indicating that Russian officials believe that the collective defense obligations enshrined in the NATO treaty no longer have practical force.

We are quite sure, and we have intelligence to confirm this, that Ukraine is only a step on the way to the West. This does not mean that we expect tank armies to move to the West. But we see that NATO's promise of collective defense will be tested

— Kahl said.

Germany, which is already the second largest supplier of weapons and financial support to Ukraine in the war with the aggressor state Russia, has pledged to further increase its support under the new government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He promised to help Ukraine develop new missiles that can strike deep into Russian territory.

Without specifying the nature of his sources, Kahl said that Russian officials foresaw confrontations that would not turn into a full-fledged military clash, which would test whether the United States would actually fulfill its mutual assistance obligations under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Where did the "green men" come from

Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 included the occupation of government buildings and offices by Russian soldiers in uniforms without insignia and civilian clothes, who became known as "little green men." Initially, Moscow initially denied that they were its military.

Kahl did not specify exactly which officials in Moscow thought in this way. However, he said that his contacts with American colleagues convinced him that they take the Russian threat seriously.

They take this as seriously as we do, thank God

– he said.

Addition

Germany is preparing for a possible Russian aggression by 2029, creating a network of bomb shelters. It is planned to modernize tunnels and basements to shelter a million people.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Crimea
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9