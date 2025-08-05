Russians struck with ballistic missile near Sumy: two dead

Russian troops launched a missile attack on an agricultural enterprise near Sumy, two people were killed, and there are injured, said Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched a missile attack on the Sumy district. Around 10:00, the enemy attacked the Pishchansky старостат of the Sumy community. The Russians hit an agricultural enterprise. Two people were preliminarily killed - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, there are also injured people - they are being provided with medical assistance.

"The explosion that was heard in the city (Sumy) today is the result of an enemy ballistic missile strike on one of the старостинських districts, specifically on an industrial infrastructure object," added acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Hryhorov noted.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, 110 enemy shellings of 36 settlements in 13 communities were recorded in Sumy Oblast yesterday. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy carried out 25 drops of VOGs from UAVs, 45 KAB strikes, as well as FPV drones, and UAVs on the territory of Sumy Oblast. A non-residential building was damaged in the Mykolaiv settlement community. The air raid alarm lasted 14 hours and 37 minutes.