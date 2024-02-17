Russians launched 408 attacks in Zaporizhzhia, more than 100 of them from drones

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 408 strikes by Russian troops, including 108 drone attacks, there are destructions, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Russian military conducted 408 strikes on 15 settlements," the RMA said in a statement on social media.

As noted, the militants carried out 18 MLRS attacks on Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, 108 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Novoandriivka, Gulyaypilske, Charivne, Chervone, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky and Lobkove, and also hit Novodarivka with an aircraft shell.

281 artillery shells, as indicated, fell on the territory of Huliaipol, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

We received 7 reports about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

